Comey crossed the line with Clinton and Trump | AspenTimes.com

There is no country or person who has interfered with our political process and caused chaos more than James Comey.

He was the head of the FBI, the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world. He has used his power and position to accomplish two of the most adverse things this country has known.

First, he single-handedly destroyed the candidacy of Hillary Clinton with his characterization of the investigation into her emails, and more drastically with the announcement two weeks before the election that he was reopening the investigation as a result of emails found on Anthony Weiner's computer. His investigation revealed nothing illegal and probably cost Clinton the election.

Now he has managed to throw the presidency of Donald Trump into chaos with his claims of obstruction of justice. His testimony is incredible. He states that in a number of meetings with Trump he was asked to do things he considered improper. As a result, he decided to memorialize his meetings and conversations immediately afterwards and in great detail, so as to be able to recall what was said if needed later. He admitted at the Senate hearings that he was afraid to confront the president and tell him what he was asking was wrong. He stated maybe he was cowardly in this regard.

I find it incredible that the head of the FBI, a man who has served in that capacity for three presidents, was afraid to simply tell the president that what he was asking was inappropriate and that he could not do that which was asked. His duty was to stand up to the president, not to leave and memorialize his conversations to hurt the president later for his own benefit.

Whatever one thinks of Clinton and Trump, it seems almost impossible for anyone to cause as much harm to both of them as Comey has done. It also is difficult to believe his actions were anything but intentionally harmful.

Eric Simon

Snowmass Village