Columbus was no hero

Something there is that does not like a wall. Something there is about real estate guys in their 70s that does not like the stripping of heroes, be it Robert E. Lee or Christopher Columbus.

We have such a one sitting in the White House. Just for the record, Mr. DeFrancia (Aspen Times, letter to editor, Sept. 28), Columbus's only "mission" was to gain land and money. When he landed in the Bahamas with his men in 1492, he enslaved the "noble savages," killing more than half and conscripting the women into sexual slavery. (Even in his own day, he was arrested for brutality and sent back to Spain.)

Something there is about the evolution of the human spirit that looks to rectify that.

Claire McDougall

Woody Creek