Clear air over vehicle pollution | AspenTimes.com

Clear air over vehicle pollution
April 13, 2017
I salute Mayor Steve Skadron for sustained support of bringing the lift to Dean Street. Walkability is the criteria for a community's clean air. Which makes sense: a few lift cables over a private park or no cables but a park whose air is polluted by car and bus exhaust to avoid cables? That huge circular plaza looks geared for vehicles over people.
Consider those from Snowmass who arrive at the transit center via two buses. Then add a third to 1A access to make six in all by return to Snowmass. One further query: If Aspen needs hot beds, why should that mean townhouse beds?
Cheryl L. Tennille
Snowmass
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen Skiing Co., equity firm to buy Intrawest, including Steamboat and Winter Park, for $1.5 billion
- Aspen Skiing Co., equity firm to buy Intrawest, including Steamboat and Winter Park, for $1.5 billion
- Former Aspen school administrator dies in bike accident
- BREAKING: 12-year-old boy died after skiing accident at Breckenridge Saturday
- Basalt High senior, musician, No. 1 in class, earns prestigious scholarship