Clear air over vehicle pollution | AspenTimes.com

I salute Mayor Steve Skadron for sustained support of bringing the lift to Dean Street. Walkability is the criteria for a community's clean air. Which makes sense: a few lift cables over a private park or no cables but a park whose air is polluted by car and bus exhaust to avoid cables? That huge circular plaza looks geared for vehicles over people.

Consider those from Snowmass who arrive at the transit center via two buses. Then add a third to 1A access to make six in all by return to Snowmass. One further query: If Aspen needs hot beds, why should that mean townhouse beds?

Cheryl L. Tennille

Snowmass