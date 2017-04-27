Cast your vote for Torre | AspenTimes.com

Cast your vote for Torre
April 27, 2017
Representative government requires citizen participation, and we all have the opportunity to get involved locally May 2. Please join me in casting a vote for Torre for Aspen City Council. I know Torre to be a dedicated public servant who is passionate about the environment, smart development and the housing issues facing our small town. I trust Torre as a rational voice on council as we all continue to work together to balance the needs of our community and resort and create an Aspen that is sustainable for generations to come.
Oliver Sharpe
Aspen
