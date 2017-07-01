Calling all military for Fourth of July parade | AspenTimes.com

This Fourth of July, Americans will take time to celebrate our independence and freedom. The parade entry, Thanks to our Veterans, will again recognize the efforts of the generations of men and women who have served our country in wars and peace.

We would like to invite all U.S. military veterans, active duty, reservists, locals and visitors to walk in Aspen's Fourth of July parade. Meet us on Main street across from Paepcke Park at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

For more information, call Hugh Roberts at 970-925-8278 or Sally Glenn at 970-948-8278, or reach us at AspenVetsParade@comcast.net. Please call Peter Hoffman at 970-379-1371 in advance if you need a ride or plan to bring a vehicle.

Hugh Roberts

USAF, Vietnam