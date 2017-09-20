Border protection without a wall

Trump says he wants the government shut down if Congress won't pay for his "wall." How stupid. If there is a shutdown, there won't be money for anything, much less a wall.

While his son-in-law is in Israel he should ask about the "wall" Israel built. It has so many holes that it looks like Swiss cheese, and it has never been finished. Walls can come down as fast as they go up.

More money should be spent on border protection. The fence is fine, but Trump is sick.

Dr. Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village