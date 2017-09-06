Boomerang proposal is too high, too dense

A family visit in Iowa keeps me from the Boomerang hearing on Monday. But I must speak. The developer's excuse that bad financial luck with timing ran out years ago; 11 years is too much. Any new development can only reasonably be under today's building codes and community wishes. No further extensions should be granted.

Surely the neighborhood has changed. The council refused to pay attention to our Shadow Mountain neighbors when we asked them to reduce the Little Ajax densities. And again, when 319 S. 3rd tore down two employee units on a nonconforming lot to build two giant homes. And again, when we asked for negative comment to the county on the four Little Cloud monsters now being constructed.

No one would dare apply for the current Boomerang request today; it is too high (four stories) and too dense. If it's too big for downtown, why is it OK for our residential neighborhood?

They have used the PUD process to escape community restraints. They have used a small historic preservation to smuggle in monster development. They have used our sympathy over a falling market to cover rotten decisions and judgment. They aren't even they anymore; these are new developers.

Would council please deny all extensions and approvals and send it back through today's application and mitigation process? Please listen to your voters.

Michael Behrendt

Aspen