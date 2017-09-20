Bear unaware

It has been several years since we contacted the newspaper regarding bears.

After reading Dr. Jo Jones letter September 16 in the Aspen Daily News, we thought that the outrage of Roaring Fork neighbors would get on the bandwagon and result in many letters to the editors.

So far we have only seen the one. Why do the police seem to care more about not making tourists angry than forcing some to display some common sense? Seems that some people only understand a monetary fine, instead of listening to repeated warnings verbally given by law enforcement.

We definitely agree with Dr. Jo that the woman carrying a child within swiping distance of a mama bear deserves a hefty fine and charge of child abuse. Sounds like there were others who ignored repeated warnings that there was a mother bear with cubs.

Sometimes the stupidity of some people baffles us.

Rich and Holly Glasier

Recommended Stories For You

Carbondale