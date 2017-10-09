Basalt, Habitat for Humanity housing partnership is academic

As a retired teacher in this valley and a former volunteer for building Habitat for Humanity houses, I am writing to support the partnership that is currently on the Basalt Town Council's agenda.

Affordable homes for teachers is an ongoing issue. To retain good teachers in our school systems, we must somehow support their need for affordable housing, especially at the beginning of their careers. Home ownership is a key to people's commitment to their communities. I have worked on homes in the valley that Habitat has built. They are quality, energy-efficient homes.

This partnership between Basalt and Habitat for Humanity seems like an ideal way to speak to this need. I urge you to move forward with this partnership on behalf of our valley.

Marlene Manown

Glenwood Springs