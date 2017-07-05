Aspen’s traffic solution is right here | AspenTimes.com

The City Council seems unable to coalesce around possible solutions to Aspen's summer traffic backups. I would like to suggest that we already have the solutions right here and already in place.

Maroon Bells has basically the same problem as Aspen with too many vehicles. Take a look at what the Forest Service has done with the Maroon Bells excessive traffic. For several years, the Forest Service has limited individual vehicles during summer hours by introducing bus travel as an alternative. This seems to have worked well for them. Why not copy this successful program and use the Intercept Lot on Highway 82 to actually intercept guests to Aspen and provide bus service for them to downtown or for others who may want free parking?

The Parking Department already has strict rules for allowable parking in town. Why couldn't they set up a temporary summer office like the Forest Service does on Maroon Creek Road? Visitors could then take the bus into downtown. Valley residents, employees and workers could still use their tags to drive into town.

To reduce Main Street backups for those leaving in the afternoon, why not streamline the S-curves and the roundabout to express downvalley lanes. And how about stationing two police people at the Cemetery Lane light and S-curves to keep traffic moving for a few hours each afternoon?

Such procedures would cut down on pollution, traffic jams and improve Aspen's quality of life.

Alan Sirkin

Aspen