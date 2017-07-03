Aspen’s dreams are transportation nightmares | AspenTimes.com

Why is it that the Aspen city fathers and other residents of Aspen fail to realize that one third of our traffic is tourists who are making the Independence loop? All you have to do is spend an hour on east Highway 82 and check out the cars going out of town.

Then we have the bicycle/bus advocates who want special places for workers' tools on the bus or the bicycle. Are you advocates of sound mind? Every fourth truck in the morning and after 3:30 p.m. is a downvalley construction worker in his truck. Can you envision trying to tell a billionaire that he can only have so many workers at his house, and he has to pick them and their tools full of sheetrock dust up in his Range Rover? Why don't we start to look at reality instead of bus and bicycle dreams?

It is time to put traffic down Hallam Street like the original Aspen city fathers did. Or build a new bridge and put the Highlands, hospital and school traffic on Hopkins Avenue. A Cemetery Lane roundabout about would be a start. Then get rid of the Burlingame light and send that traffic to a roundabout at Buttermilk. That would also be a fast, cheap improvement.

Dreams are great, but let's get down to Earth.

Jim Wingers

Aspen