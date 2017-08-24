Aspen Strong mourns their own

The Aspen Strong Family is saddened and in disbelief by the passing of our dear friends and colleagues: Ryan Marcil and Carlin Brightwell.

They held a special place within our community, but also very much within our Aspen Strong family. Forever, they will be in our hearts!

We send our deepest condolences to both of their families and loved ones.

Ryan and Carlin both strongly believed in the mission of Aspen Strong, and worked tirelessly to connect people with mental health resources and to promote the practice of mental hygiene in the Roaring Fork Valley. All of us at Aspen Strong, like so many people in our community, are feeling shocked, stunned, and so very sad. As we mourn our family, we also want our community to know that this is a time when our message of finding comfort through human connection is so important. We want to encourage those touched by this painful loss to reach out to other people — friends, family, co-workers, and/or mental health professionals. If there is one way we can honor Ryan and Carlin, it is by paying attention to what we need to stay #AspenStrong!

Memorial Service for Ryan and Carlin will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Herron Park (please bring a candle). In lieu of flowers, the family has request to send donation to Aspen Strong in memory of Ryan and Carlin.

Please know there is help at http://www.aspenstrong.org. Connect to someone today!

Aspen Strong would like to thank Mountain Rescue and The Aspen Hope Center for their swift responses, their professional expertise, and their compassion for all involved. Our community is so fortunate to have such incredible resources.

With love and peace …

Resa Hayes

President, board of directors

Aspen Strong