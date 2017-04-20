Aspen needs Mesirow on council | AspenTimes.com

I am writing to recommend Skippy Mesirow for Aspen City Council. I have had the pleasure of working with Skippy for the past year and a half in the development of a local nonprofit called Aspen Entrepreneurs. Without question, Skippy has been one of the primary catalysts in promotion of Aspen Entrepreneurs and its mission of promoting small business and entrepreneurship in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. Skippy's commitment to our community and his desire to see Aspen thrive is unparalleled. His work acumen, ability to connect people, ability to execute on plans to achieve objectives, his skill in having community foresight and genuine thoughtfulness are characteristics we need in an elected official. Skippy loves our community and will put our interests first so that Aspen can continue to be this wonderful place we call home.

Tyler Wilson

Aspen