 Aspen High soccer action on Wednesday | AspenTimes.com

Aspen High soccer action on Wednesday

Aspen High School's boys soccer plays at its home field at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with the junior varsity boys starting at 4:30 p.m. Please come out and support your Aspen Skiers.

Fill the parking lot, make lots of noise and cheer on your Skiers. Hope to see everyone there.

Lauren Jackson

Aspen

Go back to article