Aspen High School’s homecoming week kicks off Wednesday

The Aspen High School Booster Club would like to invite all community members to join us in kicking off our annual homecoming celebration for 2017.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a bonfire pep rally at the central and convenient location of Cooper and Galena. Everyone is invited to help commemorate these unforgettable moments for our high school students, athletes, coaches and staff.

Thursday events include a 3 p.m. girls softball doubleheader against Delta at Upper Moore Field, while the girls volleyball team will host Delta at 4:30 p.m. at the high school's big gym.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the football team will host Basalt in Aspen. It's a white-out game, so please come in your impressive white apparel! Friday night will be a great night to fill the stands and outdo those in the visitor stands!

The Chris Severy Invitational cross-country races will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lower Moore Field, followed by an 11 a.m. boys soccer match with Aspen hosting Delta.

Please come out and support our Aspen Skiers this week!

Aspen High School Booster Club