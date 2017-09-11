 Aspen Councilman Bert Myrin should focus on more important matters | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Councilman Bert Myrin should focus on more important matters

Perhaps Councilman Bert Myrin should advocate renaming our community "Ute City" in honor of the displaced natives here (while he continues to enjoy the fruits of their displacement).

Or better that he focus on some serious issues like the city budget, taxes, traffic and the like.

James DeFrancia

Aspen

