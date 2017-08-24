Archaic thinking about marijuana in Snowmass

While reading "No pot shops in Snowmass Village" (letters, Aug. 22, Snowmass Sun), I had to stop myself and check the date as it seemed this was written in the 1930s when "Reefer Madness" was made.

But alas, it's 2017 and marijuana is no longer thought of in such exaggerated terms. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "the majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other, 'harder' substances."

Why would having a pot shop diminish the reputation of Snowmass Village? Do you foresee a decline in family tourism because of local pot shops? How is marijuana a direct conflict with fun, health, mind, body, spirit, integrity, and living life to the fullest?

Many users would say that is exactly what marijuana is about, and if mom and dad want to enjoy a joint once the kiddos go to sleep, why put an obstacle on their vacation?

There are already strict laws being enforced statewide with regards to how and when a marijuana shop can advertise and to whom. If the town of Snowmass doesn't deem said laws to be fitting, surely they can make local revisions.

Is it worth "those few sales dollars"? Well, this past May, Gov. Hickenlooper signed a Senate bill putting aside millions of dollars to upgrade the Colorado mental health system via a new crisis-stabilization unit in Summit County and renovations to an existing one in Montrose. Other uses of marijuana sales tax include but are not limited to the Building Excellent School Today Fund. Is this a failure to Snowmass Village children?

You would like to hear from police, EMS, etc. regarding their take on legalized marijuana? According to Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who recently spoke at two conferences regarding the public safety impacts of marijuana, "as far as public safety goes, the impact has been close to nil." Sheriff DiSalvo also cofounded the Valley Marijuana Council, dedicated to the promotion of safe and responsible pot use.

So I ask you: How would pot shops "rip the fabric of this special place?"

Aaron Hill

Aspen