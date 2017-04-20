Ann Mullins: respectful and nuanced | AspenTimes.com

Ann Mullins brings respectful discourse and nuanced understanding to the City Council table. She studies the complex issues brought before our elected officials with an open mind and seeks collaboration with the good of the community as her compass.

Ann has steadfastly and quietly worked for expanded health and human services, child care and senior services — all issues that are critical to the vitality and livability of our community. She represents the best choice for the town — both young and old.

In a time of political slogans and sound bites, Ann is nuanced in her consideration. It is of utmost importance to have a consensus-building voice of critical and independent thought, as well as gender balance, on our council.

We are fortunate to have her thoughtfulness, expertise and vision. Let's keep her on council!

Nora Berko

Aspen