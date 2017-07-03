An apology to the Aspen community | AspenTimes.com

Aspen, it's been nearly a year since I was fired from my job as editor of Aspen Peak and as a food columnist for plagiarizing in the Aspen Daily News. And in this most recent lap around the sun I've had ample time to ponder the true meaning of honesty, integrity and community. And let's just say Warren Buffet's words, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it," have never stung quite so hard. My actions were deplorable and inexcusable, and a betrayal to those who know me and the community I fell in love with 11 wondrous years ago.

To my former colleagues: I'm sorry for taking your hard work for granted by not committing myself as fully and honestly to my job as you did to yours. To my friends: I'm sorry for failing to be the better, smarter, more capable version of myself that you all always saw. And to my community: I'm sorry for never fully committing myself and my talents to this town — in the jobs I've held, the boards on which I've sat and, more generally, to Aspen itself. This place exists only because of the quality of the thoughtful, earnest individuals who decide to make their lives in such a spectacular setting.

But mostly, thank you for the support on my lowest days, and the much-needed mirror to my soul on all the rest. I am better than this well-deserved mar on my reputation, and for however long I have the privilege of living in Aspen, I promise I will do better.

Damien Williamson

Aspen