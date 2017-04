A voice for our generation | AspenTimes.com

Year after year we receive young, seasonal workers who may stay for a season or a few, but don't be fooled — there is a vibrant community here of youngsters interested in building a life here.

Upon meeting Skippy Mesirow I was taken aback by all of his concurrent endeavors, yet it was clear that he brought a hardworking ethic as well as a new perspective anywhere he went.

Through Skippy's unique approach I believe that Aspen will be on a new track, one that will provide solutions rather than solving half of a problem due to nostalgia or big money being thrown behind a particular idea.

Consequently I am thrilled to support Skippy for council and I look forward to truly being represented!

Aaron Hill

Aspen