A vicious cycle

Mick Ireland is our local spokesperson on biking. He thinks it is OK to ride two abreast and hog the road. I faced this at a hairpin curve on Owl Creek Road. As I was passing the road hogs, when a bike path was 10 feet away, I almost had a head-on collision with a car coming the other way. I should have knocked the road-hog bikers off the road, but I stopped in time.

Bikers should have numbers on them so violators can be turned in. Why can't they use the million-dollar bike paths, Mick?

Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village