A troublesome tandem

Trump and Pence are cheap and a thoughtless pair. Cheap stunts, not helping the country at all. The things they do is junior high school material. Of course the problem is they and their cohorts fly around the country as expensive as possible. The Republicans need to drain the Trump. And soon.

Miles Knudson

Aspen Village and Santa Fe, New Mexico

