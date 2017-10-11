 A travesty of justice | AspenTimes.com

A travesty of justice

Free Brandon Hines from racist injustice in Pitkin County, Colorado. Drop all charges.

Guess who knows about the racism he met? We know about it across America.

Brandon Hines deserves an official apology, and so does Black America.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and Burbank, California

