A team effort for local housing

On Oct. 10, Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley, along with our partners in the Basalt Vista Housing Partnership project, heard the resounding support of the Basalt community for our proposed housing project in Basalt. The project is a unique partnership between the Roaring Fork School District, which will contribute land; Pitkin County, which will contribute critical funding to prepare the site for homes; and Habitat, which will build the homes under our community based construction model. When complete, the project will provide 15 homes for teachers and 12 homes for the general workforce in Pitkin County — all priced affordable.

Habitat wishes to extend our sincere thanks to our partners for their leadership and willingness to take part in a new model to provide affordable housing in the valley. While this week's vote merely places us at the starting line of this complex project, we believe the partnership created will serve as a model both locally and beyond once this project is complete.

We are thankful to the Basalt Town Council for understanding the vision of our team. The Town Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve the project and participate financially in a meaningful way to help make this project a reality — and more affordable for the homeowners. Thank you to the town staff for their diligent efforts to refine the plans and move the project through the process.

To our design team, who has tirelessly worked for the past 18-plus months to arrive at a solution which is both practical and unique, thank you for your expertise and talent. This is a place people will be proud to call home based on your efforts.

And to the many community members who showed up in support of this project Tuesday night and show up to shop at our ReStores and build at our job sites, all in support of housing —thank you! Your support took us strongly over this approval finish line and we are so thankful for our Roaring Fork Valley community.

Habitat looks forward to breaking ground on this exciting project in the spring of 2018. Please check out habitatroaringfork.org for more information.

Dana Dalla Betta

Carbondale