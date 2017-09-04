A tale of two columnists

Was it intentional or accidental that the columns by Glenn Beaton and Rabbi David Segal were printed on the same day?

If it was intentional, then the editors at The Aspen Times are brilliant. After reading the negative, disdainful diatribe by Beaton, the words from Segal are soothing. Even though I believe in no religion or supreme being, for me Segal's words counteract Beaton's wonderfully.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt