A plea for the Gorsuch Haus | AspenTimes.com

I’m writing to urge people and Aspen City Council to support Gorsuch Haus at the base of Lift 1A.

What strikes me about this project and the people who want to build it is how thoughtful and inclusive it is toward the history and culture of Aspen. Jeff Goruch and Bryan Peterson are both skiers, and they have come up with a project that is all about our original base area. We are a ski town at heart, and Gorsuch Haus fits right in with that part of our soul.

I heard Jeff on Aspen Public Radio the other day talking about Gorsuch Haus and was struck by his comment about Aspen’s future, that we have our best days ahead of us and that we can continue to build on Aspen’s unique charm as a world-class ski town. He is challenging us to think positively about both our future and our history as one of the world’s great ski resorts. That’s a great way to think about Aspen.

Gorsuch Haus is an intelligently designed, functional addition to the base of Aspen Mountain. The entire project is oriented toward the mountain, which makes complete sense. It will be a place that has draw, a place we will all want to hang out. I can’t wait for there to be another restaurant at the base of the mountain, to grab a cup of coffee in the morning or a drink for après.

And think about it: We get a new lift. We get a base area with skier services and restrooms. We get a shuttle to run us up the hill in the morning.

I worry what will happen there if Gorsuch Haus isn’t built. More condos? A few empty mansions? Neither alternative is acceptable and both would result in privatizing the lift, which would really suck.

Gorsuch Haus will be a hotel, which by its very nature is open to the public. Please support this thoughtful addition to our ski heritage.

Rebecca Mirsky

Woody Creek