A motto for Snowmass | AspenTimes.com

I have sent letters to the Snowmass Village Town Council, town manager and Aspen Skiing Co. urging them to adopt a motto that says “Snowmass Village is the Greenest and Friendliest Village in America.”

Why am I writing you? Because the council never replies to me. Is it because I ran for mayor, or my lawsuits, or don’t they reply to anyone?

Since you represent the “power of the press,” can you get me a reply? Is my devotion to Snowmass Village unappreciated?

I have dismissed my recent appeal and plan no other lawsuits because of the pending changes in Base Village ownership. However, I believe the new owners should take over the Base Village debt. This is going to be a problem for the present and the new owners for years. It’s a small price to pay for a $1 billion development.

Thanks for helping me get replies.

Dr. Richard C. Goodwin

Snowmass Village