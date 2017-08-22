A baseless attack

Patrice Becker, in her shameful personal attack of Aug. 22, is both profoundly in error and totally misinformed ("A disturbing proposal in Basalt," letters, The Aspen Times).

The old Pan and Fork trailer park was removed several years ago under town direction and neither I nor my company had anything to do with it.

The development proposal which was recently submitted, another in a long dialogue with the Town over the past two years, is focused on the now vacant ground that was formerly the trailer park. It is currently in the private ownership of the Community Development Corp.

Attacking people for greed, and especially on such an inaccurate and uniformed basis, is never a good way to foster appropriate public dialogue on development issues.

James DeFrancia

Aspen