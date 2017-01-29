 Letters to the Editor | AspenTimes.com

Letters to the Editor

Kudos and Kindness

January 29, 2017 — It’s never too late to be a Big Buddy As the first month of our new year winds down, so does National Mentoring Month. I just wanted to take a moment to remind my peers here in the Roaring Fork Valley what a tremendous need […]

Learn more »

GOP is off the rails

January 28, 2017 — What in the hell has happened to the party of Lincoln? The party of Teddy Roosevelt? The party of Jesus Christ? In the Republicans’ minds, anyhow. The Republicans are taking over and going power hungry and doing really stupid things on a daily basis. Following […]

Learn more »

Follow the oil

January 26, 2017 — It is stunning to have Rex Tillerson, the CEO of Exxon Mobil, embedded within the administration. Previously it was George Bush, a major owner of Exxon since it was Standard Oil, calling the shots with us unaware of his connection. The Kuwait war in ‘90 […]

Learn more »

Brace for impact

January 26, 2017 — Trump has ordered an investigation into voter fraud in the 2016 election. Fact-checkers, get ready. It’s about to hit the fan. Fred Malo Jr. Carbondale

Learn more »

Seeking common ground

January 26, 2017 — The time is now to put aside differences. Bring your best self to every situation. Don’t get caught up in the mundane bickering of differences. We are all on the same team. We are all humans trying to make it in this crazy adventure called […]

Learn more »

Weather forecast: raining men

January 26, 2017 — It is time to take a stand and demand this valley host a massive men’s march! I am looking for women who will take a stand and demand that Aspen host a massive, million-man march! I envision men of every creed, color, political view and […]

Learn more »

Because they said so

January 26, 2017 — Surviving the new administration in Washington is going to be easier than I anticipated, since the new president and his posse are willing to use alternative facts (lies) that open the door for the rest of us to use alternative reasoning when following the law. […]

Learn more »

Seeking witnesses of highway crash in Basalt

January 25, 2017 — If you happened to witness or have any information about an accident on Highway 82 at the intersection of Original Road and Valley Road in Basalt, around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, please contact Police Officer Thomas Smith at the Basalt Police Department at 970-927-4316. […]

Learn more »

Change starts with each of us

January 25, 2017 — I have a suggestion. How about we all relax and take an hour or two each week and spend it sharing a kindness with someone lonely or less fortunate than we are? That would change this country in a huge way and be a wonderful […]

Learn more »

Can Donald hear them?

January 25, 2017 — What a magical turn! On Election Day, a mere 80,000 votes out of 136,452,150 cast allowed The Associated Press to declare Donald the electoral winner. Trump’s supporters are committed to willful ignorance and “wait and see,” leaving the alt-right and money interests free to inform […]

Learn more »

Entrance to Aspen: a simple problem that nobody will fix

January 25, 2017 — My apologies to Jerry Bovino for being too busy to notice his letter a week or two ago commenting on me and the Entrance to Aspen (“Is traffic necessary for preservation?’, Jan. 8, 2017, The Aspen Times). Jerry’s letter begins with an inaccuracy. He claims […]

Learn more »

A bigger Aspen airport to serve the aristocrats

January 25, 2017 — Thank you, Pat Hunter, for pointing out the obvious (“One environmental impact too many,” letters, The Aspen Times Jan. 22, 2017). Expanding the airport will bring more noise and air pollution. The valley residents do not need or want a larger airport. I’ve heard the […]

Learn more »

A hazard in Highland Bowl

January 24, 2017 — To whomever builds the kicker at the top of Middle Fork in the Highland Bowl, get a clue. You need to consider the consequences of your actions (or inaction) on others. Last Sunday I skied full speed into the side of your jump and nearly […]

Learn more »

The March is over, but the work now begins

January 24, 2017 — Thank you to the many women, men and children who participated in the Alice March for Women on Saturday. We estimate that 700 people stretched at least 1 mile down Highway 133. The march was about 3 miles long, but it felt much shorter because […]

Learn more »

On the GOP and Russians

January 24, 2017 — Remember back in the good old days when Republicans actually stood up to the Russians also? Carl Heck Aspen

Learn more »

Trump brings us together

January 24, 2017 — Donald Trump is a unifier. Never in the history of the world has one person brought together so many people across the globe in one day. Millions of people peacefully marched for human rights, environmental rights and compassion for all. Love prevailed. Maybe he will […]

Learn more »

Repeating history

January 24, 2017 — The United States helped take down the Third Reich in World War II. Certainly we can take down the fourth one. Miles Knudson Aspen Village and Santa Fe, New Mexico

Learn more »

Marching in step

January 22, 2017 — We walked together, hundreds of us, quietly, peacefully, determinedly, for a variety of reasons. To me, the walk represents our sense of place, our sense of community, our sense of belief that together we can and must protect those values and beliefs and actions that […]

Learn more »

One environmental impact too many

January 22, 2017 — There was an interesting news article recently on the proposed Aspen Airport enlargement (“New airport environmental affects to be few as possible, The Aspen Times, Jan. 20). The environmental impact statement is apparently all “good news,” except that a little wetlands area will need to […]

Learn more »

Kudos and Kindness from Aspen Times readers

January 22, 2017 — Good, clean bingo fun Circle of Friends offers a great big thank-you to everyone who was involved with the third annual Winterskol Bingo For All Ages, which was held Jan. 15 at the beautiful Dunaway Community Room at the Pitkin County Library. Circle of Friends […]

Learn more »