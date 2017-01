Letters to the Editor | AspenTimes.com

Letters to the Editor

Israel's hands not totally clean There is much to praise in Mr. David Kudish's lengthy letter to the editor of Jan. 13 ("Israel has been an accommodating neighbor," Jan. 13, 2017, The Aspen Times). He is particularly eloquent on Israel's status as the lone democratic beacon in its troubled region, […]

Trump is a clueless, spiteful cheater John Lewis stands as an honorable, important figure in U.S. social history and politics, a man who has walked the walk in the struggles for black American civil rights and paved the way for greater freedoms and enfranchisement for other oppressed groups. One would be […]

Planning Cozy Point's future I have been the manager of Cozy Point Ranch LLC since 2000 with Monroe Summers and inherited the business when he passed away in 2014. Since my first day with Monroe, it was clear that Cozy Point was a tremendous community asset. Monroe's vision for […]

Paradise lost How ironic and also how sad that Paradise Bakery was the target of determined thieves ("Burglars pry open Aspen bakery's safe, steal cash," Jan. 17, The Aspen Times). Paradise has for decades been one of the most generous locally owned business. It's hard to find […]

An open letter to the Obamas Dear President Barack H. Obama and Mrs. Michelle R. Obama, Your time in the White House and leadership of our country has been a period of elevation in our history and led to enlightened actions and an atmosphere of acceptance. You have celebrated the best […]

Time to take a stand In learning about Aspen's version of a post-inauguration demonstration, during which we will protest the eve of fascism in America by first skiing, then drinking, I'd have to admit that my initial instinct was to feel cynical: Really Aspen, that's the best we can do? […]

Blasphemy by Bill Maher I am so upset with Bill Maher, stating that President-elect Donald Trump was crossbred with an orangutan. How dare he? I think we as a nation should stand up to things like this. Talking badly about innocent orangutans is just ugly and wrong. Miles Knudson […]

An Aspen place to break bread Thank you to Oakville Grocery Aspen for choosing to preserve the nostalgic spirit and unmitigated joy that defines the Aspen experience with your new eatery. In addition to restoring the 201 E. Main St. historical building, which formerly housed Main Street Bakery, please be sure […]

Treating Aspen teachers like rock stars Dear Aspen Education Foundation board, Ms. Potamkin, Mr. Butera and Ms. Bedingfield, I am writing with this love letter to thank you for all you do for our schools — especially for our educators. Like each of us, I am the beneficiary of fantastic teachers […]

Traitor-elect Trump The CIA and the FBI's investigation of Russian hacking is necessary for our edification, but it is not needed to incriminate Trump. He did that himself when he stood before the television cameras and openly invited the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton's emails. He encouraged […]

Replacing Obamacare with a healthy diet With the Republican Congress bent on depriving 22 million Americans of medical insurance, this is a great time to provide our own, totally free and totally effective health insurance — a plant-based diet. In last year's Internal Medicine, a study with 131,000 participants found that […]

Nervous yet, GOP? Nervous yet, GOP? I wonder, at what level of Donald Trump's romance with the KGB will Republicans become nervous? Carl Heck Aspen

Make Aspen developers pay their way I want the City Council to reconsider its position relative to continuing to extend the exemption on workforce housing requirements for existing buildings. At last week's meeting, the council decided it was appropriate to exempt certain buildings from requiring workforce housing. I think this issue […]

A word from the taxpaying Drapers Please be aware that there are two Draper families in the valley. We live in Old Snowmass and own a lot and home in Gateway Mesa. Our property is not being foreclosed upon and we are in no way delinquent taxpayers ("Tax scofflaw's Old Snowmass […]

Another biased column by John Colson John Colson's column last week ("How close are we to martial law?" Jan. 10, The Aspen Times) is yet another example of the subjective, one-sided, liberal ranting that many people fault the media for. At best, he is a hypocrite — fanning the flames of […]

Aspen needs to move technologically forward Ballot Measure 2B passed with more than a 90 percent approval. This measure allows Aspen to move forward with the delivery by the city of high-speed data services. As passed, it was more than a mandate — over 90 percent is in essence a command […]

An open apology from Aspen Highlands rope-ducker Dear Aspen Highlands ski patrol, I apologize for ducking under a rope to enter a closed ski area Tuesday. Ski Patrol was setting off avalanche-control bombs in Deep Temerity and I deliberately ignored the ski boundary. I am writing this apology letter to inform locals […]

Double standard by Aspen police? So, in the summertime we have our walking malls, which are bike-free, and our Aspen policemen and women enforce that restriction. But now in the winter I see we now have policemen riding down our sidewalks and malls on their "new" electric bikes. What's up? […]

Mexicanos, no vamos A few of my Mexican friends have told me they're going back to Mexico after Jan. 20. I'm just sick about it. I don't know their immigration status. That's none of my business. I'm not sure that's the real issue with them, […]