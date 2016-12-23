 Letters to the Editor | AspenTimes.com

Letter: Worker bees deserve our holiday thanks

December 23, 2016 — One doesn’t have to venture very far out of the area to realize how special this place is. That’s why so many people want to take their vacations here. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is but one of numerous organizations and businesses that contributes to […]

Letter: A model for all

December 23, 2016 — The letter “Empowered by the Citizens Climate Lobby” (Dec. 17, The Aspen Times) says Citizens Climate Lobby has a “nonpartisan market-based solution to drastically reduce emissions and create jobs.” I’d like to explain what that solution is. It’s called “carbon fee-and-dividend”: Fossil fuel corporations pay […]

Letter: A-listing in 2017

December 23, 2016 — So we’ve come to year’s end when we smile, celebrate and resolve to better our circumstances, our accomplishments and our behaviors. As many of you either know or will discover, it takes commitment and teamwork to make new year’s resolutions come true in real life. […]

Letter: Some healthy tips for the holidays

December 23, 2016 — The holiday season can be very stressful for many. Stress can take many forms. The toll that it takes can show up after the holiday season in the form of colds and flu. A powerful step is to be mindful. This means that you want […]

Letter: Little grocers in our midst

December 23, 2016 — The other day in the aisle of Clark’s Market in Snowmass Village, I stopped dead in my tracks and looked down. There, coming toward me at a deliberate pace, was a tiny girl pushing a tiny grocery cart. She must have been about 5 years […]

Letter: Trying to make sense of Aspen Kitchen

December 23, 2016 — I am trying to understand. When Aspen Kitchen arrived in town we were introduced to Stephen Goglia as the CEO and head owner, and now we are reading a letter from Stephen Goglia, the CEO and head owner (“Aspen Kitchen owners respond to criticism,” Dec. […]

Letter: Aspen Kitchen owners respond to criticism

December 21, 2016 — Dear Aspen community, It is with great anticipation and hope that AK Restaurant LLC, a division of Craveable Hospitality Group and the new owner of Aspen Kitchen and Rickhouse Social (formerly Rec Room), can earn your respect and patronage. As many of The Aspen Times […]

Letter: Cheers for Sturm, jeers for Colson

December 21, 2016 — Cheers to Melanie Sturm (Think Again, Commentary, The Aspen Times, Dec. 19) for factual and supportable statements about the presidential election in contrast to the hysteria of John Colson (Hit and Run , Commentary, The Aspen Times, Dec. 20). Sturm said Hillary Clinton supporters insist […]

Letter: Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest draws top talent

December 21, 2016 — Roaring Fork Conservancy would like to publicly thank all of the photographers who participated in our Annual Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest. Every year, we are presented with the difficult task of selecting the best photos out of dozens of images submitted by so many […]

Aspen Thrift Shop announces December grants

December 21, 2016 — Each month, the volunteers of the Thrift Shop of Aspen meet to distribute grants to local non-profits. The recipients for December are: Aspen Valley Ski Club, Aspen Words, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico, Aspen Middle and High School Band, Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, Aspen […]

Letter: Aspen hospital ignores the voters’ will

December 21, 2016 — 2016 election results for Proposition 106, the End-of-Life Options law: Yes, 85.4 percent (8,461 votes); No, 14.5 percent (1,446 votes) Pitkin County results were 85 percent to 14 percent in favor that the residents of Pitkin County want the right to choose their end-of-life options. […]

Letter: Blessed by Basalt community’s care

December 20, 2016 — I am the woman who, on Dec. 12, managed to have her own car run over her legs at the Storagemart in Basalt. As I recover in my home in Aspen, it has given me much time to reflect on the incident and realize how […]

Letter: Donald Trump’s gain is the elites’ loss

December 20, 2016 — “Unfortunately, as ruling elites have circumvented constitutional guardrails, concentrating power in the ever-growing, unaccountable federal bureaucracy, presidential elections have become life-or-death slugfests …” — Melanie Sturm, Think Again, The Aspen Times Dec. 15, 2016 And when bureaucracies create and enforce regulations based on their personal […]

Letter: Outstanding job by Roaring Fork Transportation Authority drivers

December 20, 2016 — A huge thank you to all of the new Roaring Fork Transportation Authority drivers this season — you’re doing a fantastic job during some crazy weather; in particular, the young lady driving from the Intercept Lot to Snowmass Mall at 6 a.m. Saturday. She had […]

Letter: Empowered by Citizens’ Climate Lobby

December 17, 2016 — Are you worried about climate change and feeling overwhelmed or discouraged after some of the things being said after last month’s election? The local chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby is the perfect place to turn to for hope and inspiration, and to take actions that […]

Letter: Little Nell steps up for Buddy Program

December 16, 2016 — The Buddy Program would like to express our sincere gratitude to The Little Nell for hosting us for our fourth annual Gingerbread House workshop and fundraiser last weekend. This event has become our largest activity for Big and Little Buddies and thanks to the generosity […]

Letter: The notion of Trump’s ‘great’ America

December 16, 2016 — Trump’s campaign begs the question, “What makes America great?” As an immigrant nation, primary to our greatness is our embrace of diversity and our understanding that we do not take one step forward that does not include us all. With Trump, I feel usurped of […]

Letter: What’s the point of immigration laws?

December 16, 2016 — I appreciate Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and Chief Richard Pryor’s position on the immigration issue (“Aspen area cops: We won’t round up illegal immigrants,” Dec. 11, The Aspen Times). However, illegal entry is still illegal and should be enforced as such. We don’t have selective enforcement […]

Letter: Smoked out in Basalt

December 16, 2016 — As I write this there is a huge plume of smoke emanating just east of Basalt. It was there Wednesday also. A haze of smoke covers all of Basalt and is especially strong at Southside and the high school. It burns your eyes out there. […]

Letter: Seven questions about proposed chain regs in Aspen

December 16, 2016 — Some serious people have advanced the Chain Store Control Act (CSCA). I’d like to understand it. The first step is to figure out what supporters of CSCA seek to achieve. Then I’d like to understand how CSCA would achieve it, what alternatives are possible, and […]

