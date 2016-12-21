Letter: Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest draws top talent | AspenTimes.com

Roaring Fork Conservancy would like to publicly thank all of the photographers who participated in our Annual Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest.

Every year, we are presented with the difficult task of selecting the best photos out of dozens of images submitted by so many dedicated photographers and river enthusiasts. We also would like to thank Robin Henry, David Hiser and Dale Armstrong, three local professional photographers who served as volunteer judges.

Amateur division award winners:

First place: “Fall on the Fryingpan,” by Paul Hilts.

Second place: “Cascade on the Roaring Fork,” by John Newbury.

Third place: “Friday the First of Winter,” by John Newbury.

Professional division winner:

“Mighty Sopris,” by Steve Wiggins.

Roaring Fork Conservancy also thanks Glenwood Hot Springs for sponsoring the photo contest awards. Winning photographs can be seen at http://www.roaringfork.org or on our Facebook page.

Rick Lofaro

Executive director, Roaring Fork Conservancy