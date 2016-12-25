Letter: Must-see TV | AspenTimes.com

For a fresh, well-informed and even humorous perspective on our local transportation challenges, see the video at http://www.youtu.be/bxYxpe7pfSQ. It’s a replay of a recent public presentation at the Wheeler Opera House by mobility expert Jim Charlier. Also, GrassRoots TV will rebroadcast it at 9 p.m. today, at 8 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.

This event was the first in a series of free public talks that the Aspen Institute Community Forum Taskforce on Transportation and Mobility is hosting to allow national experts to share what is working and what is not working around the world to reduce congestion and increase mobility. This spring, after exploring these issues with the experts in greater detail, the taskforce will present its vision for transportation in the upper valley and share its thoughts with the community and local elected officials.

We’re partnering with the city of Aspen, Pitkin County and town of Snowmass Village to develop priorities that will benefit residents, commuters and visitors while prioritizing quality of life, environmental sustainability, air quality and social equity.

John Bennett and Bill Kane

Co-chairs, Aspen Institute Community Forum Taskforce on Transportation and Mobility