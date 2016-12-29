 Letter: It’s an ice rink out there | AspenTimes.com

Letter: It’s an ice rink out there

Why isn’t something being done to address the horrible conditions on the streets of Aspen and crosswalks? It seems that everyone I have spoken to has a story to tell of major falls and accidents. Why can’t they throw sand down and not just the few sprinkles of sand I have seen here and there?

The conditions are pitiful and very dangerous.

Susan Shapiro

Aspen