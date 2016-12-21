Letter: Aspen hospital ignores the voters’ will | AspenTimes.com

2016 election results for Proposition 106, the End-of-Life Options law: Yes, 85.4 percent (8,461 votes); No, 14.5 percent (1,446 votes)

Pitkin County results were 85 percent to 14 percent in favor that the residents of Pitkin County want the right to choose their end-of-life options. Therefore, Pitkin County’s only hospital has a mandate to carry out that state law, not opt out. Of all the places in the whole state, Pitkin had the strongest mandate.

Why would the hospital, which gets funded by the Aspen taxpayers, choose to go against the people who support it? 8,461 people is pretty much everyone in town.

Rebecca Driscoll

Aspen