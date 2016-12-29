Letter: Aspen Historical Society thanks Clark’s Market | AspenTimes.com

The Aspen Historical Society would like to thank Clark’s Market for choosing our nonprofit to be featured this month for donations at its coffee bar in Aspen. We are proud to partner with community organizations like Clark’s and are appreciative of the donations from Aspen residents and visitors. Please visit us sometime soon at our museum in the West End, or join us for a tour of the Hotel Jerome or Wheeler Opera House.

Happy holidays!

Kelly Murphy

Executive director, Aspen Historical Society