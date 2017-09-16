Glenn K. Beaton: Like herpes, Hillary Clinton just won’t go away

Certain dread diseases are not curable. They might go away for a while, but eventually they come back with ugly pus-filled sores that itch, fester and ooze. They're painful and embarrassing.

Hillary Clinton is like that.

Just when we thought she'd gone away, she's flaring up worse than ever. She has a new book out, for which she's started tours. You have to pay money to come to the book tour to hear her pitch this book that she wants you to pay money to buy to read about what a generous person she is.

We shouldn't be surprised. This is the woman who was charging public universities and charities a quarter million for one-hour speeches.

This book — her latest vehicle for monetizing the American political system — is about how she was humiliated by an amateur in the last election. It's called "What Happened."

No, it's not called "What the f— Happened." And it's not called "S— Happens." It's called "What Happened."

Everyone else already knows what happened. The Dems nominated a selfish and charmless candidate who ran an abysmal campaign.

She had a documented history of greed, graft and grime. She was the subject of a lukewarm endorsement by the sitting Dem president and was shown to have colluded with establishment Dems to undermine Bernie Sanders after he generated the enthusiasm that she could not.

She was "extremely careless" with national security, according to the FBI of a Dem administration. They nonetheless decided not to prosecute her in a decision that we now know was made by them or their boss long before they completed their investigation.

So does Hillary's book explain these mistakes or apologize for them? If you think so, then you don't know Hillary.

It's a blame book. Mostly, she blames men. She blames the man named Bernie Sanders for running against her. She blames men who supported Bernie Sanders whom she dismisses as "Bernie bros."

She blames white men for being too racist to vote for her. She blames black men for being too lazy to vote for her. She blames media men biased in her favor for being insufficient in their bias.

She blames that same FBI man who exonerated her with his predetermined charade of an investigation.

She blames Russian men.

As for her mistakes, she doesn't regret taking millions from Wall Street (men), but admits that it was bad "optics." In other words, pay-to-play in American politics looks bad but is not. If only she had disguised it better.

She said that she felt intimidated in debating the man she lost to, and she wishes she'd told him "Back up, you creep." But she didn't. This woman who wants us to believe she's tough enough to stare down a North Korean man with nukes was apparently too chicken to manage an unarmed and inarticulate non-professional debater in front of sympathetic moderators.

This book has Republicans in full-blown schadenfreude — bring it on! — but isn't playing well in Dem circles. One Dem rag reports that a Dem insider said, "Honestly, I just wish she'd shut the f— up and go away."

A big Dem donor said, "I think she should just zip it." A Dem congressman criticized her for playing "a blame game." An Obama administration official lamented that "none of this is good for the party."

Well, no, it's not good for her party — or for her country. But with Hillary, her candidacy was never about her party or her country.

No, everything Hillary does is about Hillary. She seems devoid of any feelings other than the blinding and blaming rage she exhibits toward her husband, toward her co-workers, toward people who don't vote for her, toward people who do, toward Secret Service agents protecting her life, and toward anybody else who fails to unite her with her ambitions.

Like a virus, she seems unalive but somehow able to hijack, use and then cripple her host. She proclaimed to a talking head on TV, "I'm not going anywhere."

Indeed. If only there were a cure for "Herpes Hillary."

Meanwhile, we just passed the 16th anniversary of 9/11, a day on which I personally lost a whole family of friends.

Years after 9/11, it came out that on that day a DC Air National Guard pilot named Lt. Heather Penney was in an unarmed F-16 fighter (they didn't routinely arm them in those days). She was part of the first generation of women fighter pilots.

She and another pilot had been ordered to collide their F-16s with one of the hijacked airliners headed for Washington, D.C., in order to bring it down before it could strike its D.C. target. It was a suicide mission, and they knew it.

The airliner went down before they intercepted it, however, due to the separate heroism of the onboard passengers. Those passengers unknowingly saved her life and the lives of many others in D.C.

Lt. Penney was asked why she was ready to die for her country that day. She said this: "Why? Because there are things in this world that are more important than ourselves. Freedom. The Constitution of the United States. Our way of life. Mom, baseball, apple pie; these things and so many more that make us uniquely American. We belong to something greater than ourselves. As complex and diverse and discordant as it is, this thing, this idea called America, binds us together in citizenship and community and brotherhood."

Hillary, are you listening?

Correspond and subscribe at theAspenbeat@gmail.com.