Glendenning: Farewell, Aspen | AspenTimes.com

I joined The Aspen Times two years and three months ago as editor. It’s bittersweet for me to announce that my time here is coming to an end Dec. 30.

I’ve accepted a role as the director of sponsored and native content with The Aspen Times’ parent company, Colorado Mountain News Media, a division of Swift Communications. I’ll be working with our company’s operations in the Lake Tahoe area, Park City (Utah), Vail, Summit County, Steamboat Springs and, thankfully, Aspen. It’s a new and exciting chapter for me in my career.

I’ve often had to pinch myself over the years to make sure I’m not dreaming. As a journalism major at the University of Colorado, professors often warned us of how hard things would be in this industry. Jobs would be scarce and pay would be low — they told us to change majors if we weren’t really serious about journalism. And that was before the internet made things even more challenging.

Covering the ski industry for the better part of the past decade has enhanced my passion for the mountain lifestyle I’ve been so lucky to live, as well as my passion for journalism. I landed in Aspen as an outsider from Vail, and while that presented some challenges for me early on, I’m thankful that most of the community welcomed me and made me feel at home here.

I’ve immersed myself into this community, developing strong friendships and professional relationships along the way. I’ve grown to love this town and it will always hold a special place in my heart.

What I’m most proud of as I look back on these past two years is the team that we have here at The Aspen Times. Every journalist on our staff is here doing the job because they love it. They want to tell the stories of this valley and its people because they want to make a difference. They connect our communities through quality storytelling and they do it with integrity, passion and grit. The same can be said for The Aspen Times sales team, which helps local businesses develop strong marketing strategies because they genuinely care about the success of every business in town.

I’m so proud to have worked alongside this team and I’ll miss them terribly when I’m gone.

Publisher Samantha Johnston is on the hunt for a new editor. She has a list of highly qualified candidates and I know our editorial department will be in good hands very soon.

I also know I’ll be back in Aspen often, especially to snowboard down these incredible slopes each winter.

For now, I’m temporarily moving over to Gypsum to work out of the Colorado Mountain News Media office while I transition into my new role. I hope to make a permanent move to either the Park City area or another Colorado mountain town sometime in the spring.

Thanks, Aspen, for a great ride. This town is full of so many special people and I’ll cherish the memories that I made here.