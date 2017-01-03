Carroll: A history of president-elect tweets | AspenTimes.com

President-elect Donald Trump regularly elicits cackles and criticism for his Twitter compulsion, even if some pundits, in fact, credit his golden ticket to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to his peculiar need to purge the contents of his demonstrably limited intellect. Still, others assert Trump’s tweets should have earned him a spot in a Wi-Fi-free padded room instead of the Lincoln Bedroom.

Yes, it was mildly entertaining last month when he couldn’t help himself from meta-tweeting a televised sketch of Alec Baldwin satirizing him tweeting.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump, Dec. 3, 2016

It was less entertaining, however, when instead of taking a cue from, say, President George W. Bush, who in 2002 broadcast a message of harmony on New Year’s Eve — “I encourage all Americans …. to join with me in reaffirming our commitment to helping people around the world achieve peace and freedom” — Trump recently used the same opportunity to give a shout-out to his haters.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump, Dec. 31, 2016

While Trump may be an easy target because of the astonishing way in which he voluntarily reveals his profound mental deficiencies in 140 characters or less, it’s a little-known fact that he’s actually not the first president-elect to ever use Twitter in a less-than magisterial fashion. Indeed, as far back as George Washington’s ascent to our nation’s highest office, many of the United States’ presidents-elect have revealed their true colors by taking ill-advised advantage of the internet to speak directly to the people. Thankfully, though, in order to preserve the dignity of the office, all presidents dating back to 1789 have had the Twitter app on their iPhones deleted by West Wing staffers after Inauguration Day.

• Fellow Citizens of the Senate and the House of Representatives: I crossed the Delaware and all I got was this lousy set of wooden teeth. Weak! — George Washington @RealGeorgeWashington, April 28, 1789

• @WeatherChannel If I understand your forecast correctly, tomorrow is looking warm enough to not wear a coat. Cool (although not literally, right?). — William Henry Harrison @SickWilly, March 3, 1841

• Remember all that stuff I said before? JK! — John Tyler @OriginalJT, April 3, 1841

• Even if I fail to make history for any good reason, I predict some day a music venue will be created that many people will mistakenly associate with me. #FillmoreFTW — Willard Fillmore @FillmoreEastWest, Jul7 8, 1850

• I know what you’re thinking and I dare you. Go ahead, MF. Make. My. Day. — Andrew Johnson @ImpeachThis, April 14, 1853

• I cannot tell a lie: I’m half in this for the perks. The president can get free tickets to any play he wants, right? — Abraham Lincoln @HonestAbe, March 3, 1861

• Does anyone know if the water pressure in the White House shower is adequate? — William Taft @TubbyTaft, Dec. 18, 1909

• What do you want to bet this doesn’t work out? — Warren Harding @UnfitPrez, March 3, 1921

• I hope someone sees this messages and cleans the carpets in the Oval Office before I arrive. Seriously. Dirty floors are my kryptonite. — Herbert Hoover @VacuumGuy, March 1, 1929

• Is there anyone who can independently verify the quality of the soundproofing in the White House? Asking for a friend. — Richard Nixon @DicksTricks, Jan. 19, 1969

• I’m here and I’m comin’ for you, bitches. And by bitches, I mean hoes. — Bill Clinton @SlickWilly, Jan. 19, 1992

• My internet brothers and sisters! I’ve got a feeling about tonight. #Winning — Al Gore @OnlineOriginal, Nov. 7, 2000

• @OnlineOriginal Awesome! Congrats! If anyone’s looking for me, I’ll be clearing brush at the ranch. — George W. Bush @Dubya, Nov. 7, 2000

• WWJD about hanging chads? Related: @Jesus what is a chad and on what is it hanging? — George W. Bush @Dubya, Nov. 8, 2000

• Hey, @Poppy and @Cliffs_Notes: Y’all have anything I can read about being president? Like, soon? — George W. Bush @Dubya, Dec. 12, 2000

• #BHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Al Gore @OnlineOriginal, Dec. 12, 2000

• Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out! — Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump, Dec. 15, 2016

• #BHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Hillary Rodham Clinton @NastyWoman, Dec. 15, 2016

• From Russia With Love is best Bond movie ever. Bond totally gets it but sucky USA doesn’t! — Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump, Dec. 30, 2016

• @aplusk & @realDonaldTrump are psyched to announced the surprise new season of Punk’d! It’ll be the biggest season ever! The ratings are going to be HUGE! — Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump, Jan. 20, 2017

