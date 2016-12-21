Aspen Thrift Shop announces December grants | AspenTimes.com

Each month, the volunteers of the Thrift Shop of Aspen meet to distribute grants to local non-profits. The recipients for December are: Aspen Valley Ski Club, Aspen Words, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico, Aspen Middle and High School Band, Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, Aspen Camp of the Deaf, Aspen Community School, Aspen Public Radio, Basalt High School Choir, Basalt High School English Language Department, Roaring Fork School Health Centers, Special Olympics (Roaring Fork Valley) and Stepping Stones.

We are especially proud and thrilled to announce our yearly total of $615,833 given to deserving nonprofits in the Roaring Fork Valley. We continue to be grateful to community members who donate gently used items, shoppers who buy them and the many hardworking Thrift Shop volunteers who make it all happen.

Ellen Walbert

Co-president, Aspen Thrift Shop