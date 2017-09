A name-calling rant

I thought The Aspen Times section was "letters to the editor," not "random words and incoherent thoughts."

I read through "Getting woke to Mike Kaplan" (Sept. 11) several times in a futile attempt to decipher any meaningful commentary and came up empty-handed. All I saw was name-calling without rhyme or reason. Then again, I guess that's the norm throughout the rest of the country, and we all see how well that's going for us.

Aaron Hill

Aspen