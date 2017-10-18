X Games weekend concerts announced

LCD Soundsystem, Method Man and Redman, Martin Garrix and Marshmello will headline X Games Aspen in January, ESPN announced Wednesday.

All four headliners from the X Games venue at Buttermilk Ski Area will also headline shows at Belly Up Aspen downtown.

Martin Garrix, the Dutch superstar producer, will headline X Games on Friday, Jan. 26, and will play Belly Up on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Rappers Method Man and Redman will play an early X Games show on Saturday, Jan. 27. The duo will headline Belly Up on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The reunited LCD Soundsystem will play the late show at X Games on Saturday, Jan. 27. The band will headline Belly Up on Thursday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 26.

Producer and DJ Marshmello closes the X Games music festival on Sunday, Jan 28, and will play Belly Up later that night.

Ticket packages are available online at xgames.com/tickets and http://www.bellyupaspen.com.

While admission to the action sports competitions and festival village are free to the public, X Games musical performances will require purchase of a ticket. Music fans can purchase a four-show general admission pass for $150 or a four-show preferred pass for $200, which include preferred viewing, a private entrance to the concert venue, dedicated preferred restrooms and cash bar.

New for 2018, X Games will offer Diamond Music Club passes, which provide fans access to a heated premium viewing tent, heated outdoor patio at the music stage and complimentary beer and wine.

Also available to action sports and music fans are the four-day platinum passes, which allow access to the exclusive Platinum Tower at the base of the SuperPipe. The Platinum Tower offer guests gourmet food, beer and wine and the best views of the competitions at X Games Aspen. Platinum passholders also receive access to the Diamond Club for all musical performances, athlete meet-and-greets, a private tour of the SuperPipe and a limited-edition piece of merchandise.