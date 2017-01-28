X Games in full rotation | AspenTimes.com

The X Games is a winter sporting event like no other.

In addition to drawing the best athletic talent from all over the world, the four-day event in recent years has evolved into a full-blown winter festival featuring some of the top performers in the music industry.

But Aspen remembers the X Games from its early days, when the newest, hottest additions were the slopestyle and superpipe competitions.

That was back in 2002, six years after the inaugural Winter X Games debuted at Snow Summit Resort in Big Bear Lake, California.

At the time, the games offered five disciplines: snowboarding, ice climbing, snow mountain bike racing, super-modified shovel racing and a crossover multi-sport event, according to the X Games 2017 media guide.

Today, the X Games features 18 events, three of which are new to the 2017 calendar: women’s ski and snowboard big air and the snow bikecross.

For 16 years — far more than any other ski resort — Aspen has proudly called itself home to the Winter X Games.