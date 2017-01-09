Wintersköl returns to Aspen this week | AspenTimes.com

Wintersköl, Aspen’s annual “toast to winter,” returns for its 66th year Thursday and concludes Sunday.

The four-day celebration will include on- and off-mountain activities, festivals and family-oriented events.

Soupsköl won’t be held this year, but instead the Aspen Chamber Resort Association will hold a Glow in the Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wagner Park. The event will feature family-friendly games, free Louis Swiss food samples and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory treats to the first 1,000 people that attend. Also included will be live music from DJ Naka G and Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s Glowman Jam, a rail jam that is open to all to compete or watch.

Other events this week include Wintersculpt, a 48-hour snow sculpture competition; Aspen History 101, a crash course in local lore from the Aspen History Society; a free screening of “Aspen Extreme” at the Wheeler Opera House; the Canine Fashion show, a competition for Aspen’s four-legged friends; and the grand finale with the Torchlight Descent (featuring solar-powered Nokero lights) down Aspen Mountain directly followed by the Fireworks Extravaganza above Aspen Mountain.

The schedule of events is subject to change. For the full 2017 Wintersköl festival and most up-to-date information, visit http://www.aspenchamber.org/events/acra-annual-events/winterskol.