Winter storm warning remains for Independence Pass; snow hits Aspen

The National Weather Service said early Monday morning that the winter storm warning remains in effect for the Elk Mountains and central mountain valleys for areas above 9,000 feet.

The warning is scheduled to last until midnight Monday, and the wet, heavy snow is making travel difficult over Independence Pass as well as other mountain areas in northern and central Colorado.

The storm is expected to drop 8 to 16 inches by the time it’s finished, including another 4 to 6 inches on Monday in the Elk and Gore mountains.

Snow levels dropped below 8,000 feet overnight as Aspen and the upper Roaring Fork Valley were hit with a blanket of heavy, wet snow from Sunday into Monday morning. There were numerous broken tree limbs around town Monday morning.

Snowmass Village officials said 6-8 inches of snow in the area snapped trees along many trails and paths.

Flights scheduled to arrive at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport have been delayed Monday morning because of the low clouds. A couple of flight have left the airport.

Recommended Stories For You

First Significant snow of the season continues in the mountains today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rZWkg4uKcz — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 2, 2017

Independence Pass remained open over night and Monday morning. However, Vail Pass over I-70 was closed Sunday evening from Vail to Copper Mountain because of crashes and slide-offs and reopened about 6:15 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The Eisenhower Tunnel also was closed temporarily Monday morning because of a power outage, but travel in both directions was restored at about 6:30 a.m.

Those driving Monday in the high mountains should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions over mountain passes, the weather service warned Monday morning.