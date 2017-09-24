 William Reid Goodnough memorial set for Sept. 30 at Aspen Historical Society | AspenTimes.com

William Reid Goodnough memorial set for Sept. 30 at Aspen Historical Society

Staff report

William Reid Goodnough

A memorial service for William Reid Goodnough will be held from 4 to 6 p.m Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Aspen Historical Society.

Goodnough once owned and operated The Snowflake Lodge in Aspen and taught skiing under Fred Iselin.

He passed away July 10 in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 94.

Go back to article