NEW: Wildfire breaks out near New Castle on south side of I-70 | AspenTimes.com

Firefighters with Colorado River Fire Rescue are responding to a rapidly growing fire burning just east of New Castle, on the south side of I-70 along the Grand Hogback.

The fire is burning east of the River View Apartments, and west of homes in the Riverbend Subdivision along Garfield County Road 335.

According to a statement from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, as of 5:15 p.m. the fire was covering about 30 acres and running south toward the ridge line of the steep Hogback.

"The fire is on private land, but threatens both state and BLM lands," according to the sheriff's statement. "Currently, a fire crew with air support has been ordered. Deputies are on scene along with local fire fighters and resources."

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no evacuations have been ordered.

"Non-essential personnel and non-residents are being asked to stay off CR 335 in this area and the surrounding roads to allow emergency personnel adequate egress to and from the fire," the Sheriff's Office advised.

This is a developing story that will be updated.