Wilderness Workshop launches summer hike series in Aspen area | AspenTimes.com

Wilderness Workshop will host a summer hike series to showcase public lands that it is fighting to protect in and around the Roaring Fork Valley.

The series kicks off Saturday with a 6-mile trip on the Placita Trail near Redstone. The hike overlooks the Crystal River Valley and makes it clear why that section of river deserves protection under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Participants should meet at the Third Street Center in Carbondale at 7:30 a.m. They will return around mid-afternoon.

The cost is free and open to the public. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. All participants should be accustomed to hiking. Registration is required at http://www.wildernessworkshop.org/hikes.

The other hikes on the schedule for June are Spraddle Creek near Vail on June 19; Hunter Creek Valley outside of Aspen with a naturalist from Aspen Center for Environmental Studies on June 30; and a backpack to Kokomo and Camp Hale near Minturn June 30 to July 2.

July, August and September are packed with hikes. The full schedule is posted on Wilderness Workshop's website. A unique offering will be a full moon hike to Hay Park near the base of Mount Sopris on July 6.

Brandon Jones will lead the hikes for a second summer in a row. "The hikes this summer will take participants to some of the White River National Forest's most beautiful and least visited mountains, lakes, and meadows. Venture into these public lands with us if you want to explore the area's rich natural history and learn about current and historic efforts to protect our wild nearby," he said in a prepared statement.

Hikers will hear about threats to public lands from gas drilling dams, and learn about issues such as management challenges from increased recreation.