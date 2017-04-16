Wilderness Land Trust hires successor to Reid Haughey | AspenTimes.com

Basalt-based Wilderness Land Trust hired a new manager to take over the reins from longtime Roaring Fork Valley resident Reid Haughey.

Brad Borst was selected from a candidate pool of more than 100 wilderness leaders across the U.S., the Wilderness Land Trust said in a statement.

"The Wilderness Land Trust is a highly regarded organization with a long history of success under founder Jon Mulford and current President Reid Haughey," Borst said in the statement. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to take the reins and build upon something very special."

The trust specializes in acquiring land that is surrounded by or adjacent to wilderness. It buys the land from willing sellers, then gets the property into the hands of the federal government at the same price that it paid.

It has secured inholdings throughout the western U.S., including the Roaring Fork Valley.

Borst worked with the Montana Wilderness Association and lived in Montana for two decades before moving to Bainbridge Island, Washington.

Haughey is a former Pitkin County manager and former executive director of Aspen Valley Land Trust. He is stepping down from Wilderness Land Trust after 15 years.

"The time has come to foster new ongoing leadership so the organization can continue to evolve to accomplish its mission to secure our cherished wilderness," Haughey said in a statement.

Haughey will remain with the trust during the transition.