What’s the Big Deal: Top of Mill house on Aspen Mountain sells for $22.5 million

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $22.5 million

Date recorded: Oct. 5

Address: 934 S. Mill St.

Subdivision: Top of Mill

Buyer: SMSA Capital LLC, San Francisco

Seller: Ian and Isabelle Loring, Dedham, Massachusetts

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2012

Total heated area: 2,938 square feet

Land: 10,806 square feet

Property tax bill: $38,198

Buzzworthy

• Another eight-figure sale last week came when Malagua Inc. acquired the home at 845 Roaring Fork Road for $11.6 million. The seller of the 3,215-square-foot West End home was Chloe Vine, according to property records.

• The American Institute of Architects, Colorado presented Aspen-based Willis Pember Architects Inc. with a 2017 Design Award for its Near | Far House project at an awards ceremony held Aug. 18 in Denver. All told, 28 Design Awards were presented at the ceremony.

The Near | Far house was cited for displaying "a very nice siting and impressive interaction between interior and design and landscape." The project has since been published in Architect magazine (www.architect magazine.com/project-gallery/near-far-house_o).

• The city of Aspen's collections of real estate transfer taxes continues to outpace last year's figures by a handsome margin. Both the housing and Wheeler Opera House portions of the tax were up 28 percent and 26 percent, respectively, in September. Through September, tax collections stood at $7.9 million, roughly 76 percent ahead of the first nine months of 2016, according to the city's tax report issued last week.